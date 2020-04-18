BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A Syrian military commander was assassinated on Saturday after he was targeted in a hit-and-run attack inside the Dara’a Governorate.

According to local sources, the commander of the 52nd Brigade in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Brigadier General Hamid Makhluf, and the spokesperson for the unit, Colonel Mahmoud Hamid.

The two Syrian military officers were killed in an operation carried out by gunmen riding a motorcycle; they hit their vehicle in the eastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination; however, a source from the 5th Division’s headquarters in Izra’a, Dara’a, told Al-Masdar that they believe the culprits were members of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cell from the eastern region of the governorate.

He said these militants have targeted the Syrian Army several times already this year, which has prompted the military to now increase their presence in the area.

