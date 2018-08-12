BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officially closed the strategic Morek and Qala’at Madiq crossings in northern Hama on Saturday.
According to a military communique from Hama, the Syrian Arab Army’s reason for closing these crossings is due to their upcoming operation to retake the areas under jihadist control near the Idlib Governorate border.
The Morek crossing allowed locals to travel from the Hama Governorate to the opposition-held areas of southern Idlib; meanwhile, the Qala’at Maqiq Crossing gave locals access between the Al-Ghaab Plain and northern Hama.
A source in nearby Mhardeh told Al-Masdar that the orders to close these crossings came from the Tiger Forces commander, Major General Suheil Al-Hassan.
The source added that the Tiger Forces and 11th Division have already begun digging trenches in this area in preparation for this upcoming offensive.
44
- 44Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.