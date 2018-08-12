BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officially closed the strategic Morek and Qala’at Madiq crossings in northern Hama on Saturday.

According to a military communique from Hama, the Syrian Arab Army’s reason for closing these crossings is due to their upcoming operation to retake the areas under jihadist control near the Idlib Governorate border.

The Morek crossing allowed locals to travel from the Hama Governorate to the opposition-held areas of southern Idlib; meanwhile, the Qala’at Maqiq Crossing gave locals access between the Al-Ghaab Plain and northern Hama.

A source in nearby Mhardeh told Al-Masdar that the orders to close these crossings came from the Tiger Forces commander, Major General Suheil Al-Hassan. The source added that the Tiger Forces and 11th Division have already begun digging trenches in this area in preparation for this upcoming offensive.

