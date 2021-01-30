BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been forced to step up their military operations in central and eastern Syria this week, following another ambush on a passenger bus by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group.

According to a field source in the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Armed Forces sent reinforcements to the Palmyra Triangle region, amid a new campaign to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State.

Among the areas the Syrian and Russian reinforcements were deployed to were the Palmyra, eastern Hama, and southern Al-Raqqa regions, which were previously occupied by the Islamic State during their reign of terror between 2014-2018.

In addition to the influx of ground troops, the Russian and Syrian air forces have intensified their strikes against the Islamic State, while also conducting several combing operations through the Badiya Al-Sham region.

In a new video released this week, the Syrian Arab Air Force’s (SyAAF) choppers can be seen combing through the Badiya Al-Sham region and ensuring the safety of civilian vehicles along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor International Highway.

