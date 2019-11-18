BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A Syrian military chopper exploded last night during a routine take off from the Hama Airport, the Ministry of Defense reported this morning.

According to reports, the military chopper exploded as a result of a technical error; this resulted in the death of the three crewmen on board.

Three #Syrian pilots were killed last night after their helicopter exploded while taking off #Hama airport due to technical error.#Syria pic.twitter.com/XJ85rCgIeR — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) November 18, 2019

Last night’s incident is the first helicopter explosion as a result of a technical error this year.

Syrian military choppers routinely take off from the Hama Airport each day; however, it is rare for something like this to occur.

