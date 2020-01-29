BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian military is rolling in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, as their troops have seized more ground from the jihadist rebels on Wednesday.
Led by Division 30 of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army scored a new advance near the town of Khan Sheikhoun after launching a heavy attack on the jihadist defenses in southern Aleppo.
According to a field report from southern Aleppo this afternoon, the Syrian Republican Guard managed to capture several points around Khan Touman, including some warehouses near the town.
The Syrian Republican Guard’s advance this afternoon comes just a day after they captured several hilltops located to the east and northeast of Khan Touman.
In addition to the Republican Guard’s advance in southern Aleppo, the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division has also managed to crack the jihadist lines in southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital.
The 4th Armored Division has since captured the Rashiddeen 5 sector, which is located south of the strategic Rashiddeen 4 sector.
