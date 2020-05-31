BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military is now able to shoot down enemy F-16 fighter jets that enter their territory, the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, reported on Sunday.

“However, experts pay attention to the fact that the rearmament of the Syrian Air Force may indicate that in the near future Syria may become one of the countries of the Middle East where the most modern fighters are present, since the same MiG-29s, especially their modernized versions, significantly exceed the capabilities of F-16 fighters, which are the main combat vehicles for a number of countries,” the publication.

According to Avia.Pro’s analyst, while Syria may not be able to oppose everything in the Israeli military’s arsenal, they will have powerful jets that could make enemy forces think twice about attacking the Arab Republic.

“Syria, of course, will not be able to oppose anything to the same Israel, but, obviously, for a number of other countries this may be the best edification not to meddle in the Arab Republic, especially since it is still unknown which missiles Russia could transfer to the Syrian The Air Force along with these combat aircraft,” the analyst notes.

Syria received its new batch of MiG-29 jets this past week after a ceremony was held at the Russian military’s primary base in the Arab Republic.

The transfer of these MiG-29 jets was first thought to be a potential transfer from the Russian Federation to the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi; however, it was later revealed to be a delivery to the Syrian Arab Republic.

