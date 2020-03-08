BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – For the second time in fifteen days, the Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in the Tal Aswad area has blocked a U.S. military patrol.

According to reports, the Syrian Army, on March 5th, blocked the U.S. military’s access to the Hasakah-Tal Barak Road, forcing the latter to turn around.

The Syrian military was filmed blocking the U.S forces’ access to the highway, confirming the reports that first surfaced a few days.

Advertisements