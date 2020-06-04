BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Syrian military has begun to use their new Russian-made MiG-29 jets against the enemy forces in northwestern Syria, the Russian Embassy in Damascus stated on Wednesday, and further confirmed by an Al-Masdar source.

According to the Russian Embassy’s statement, the Syrian military has already received its second batch of advanced MiG-29 jets, which are also in use by their air force.

A Syrian military source had previously said that, in the context of military and technical cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation , and within a special ceremony held at the Hmeimim base, the Russian side delivered the next batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 warplanes to the Syrian Arab Army.”

He also clarified that “as of the beginning of June, the Syrian pilots will start carrying out the scheduled shifts of these aircraft in Syrian airspace .”

The source added that the planes, which are more effective than their previous generation, carried out their flights from the Hmeimim base to the Syrian military bases across the country.

Another military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar last week that the deal to supply these jets to the Syrian Armed Forces was made this year, adding that the Russian military has more planned upgrades for Syria.

This move comes nearly three months after Turkish military launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Army’s equipment in northwestern Syria.

The Turkish attack resulted in heavy losses for the Syrian Army, especially to their armored vehicle arsenal.

Advertisements