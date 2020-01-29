BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian military has resumed their offensive in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this morning, as they attempt to capture the town of Khan Touman from the jihadist rebels.
Led by the Republican Guard’s Division 30, the Syrian military began their attack on Wednesday by storming the jihadist rebel defenses in eastern Khan Touman.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian military is attempting to advance into Khan Sheikhoun in order to establish new points near the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).
If the Syrian military is successful, they will be able to begin their push north towards the western outskirts of Aleppo city.
This is important because the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division is currently deadlocked in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo.
Due to the jihadists having the high ground in west Aleppo, the 4th Armored Division is struggling to advance into these well-fortified areas.
However, if the Syrian Republican Guard pushes north from the areas west of the Aleppo-Idlib Highway, they will be able to help flank the jihadist defenses and possibly capture the Rashiddeen 3 and 4 sectors.
