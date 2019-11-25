BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The official Facebook page of the 25th Special Mission Forces reported that their troops (formerly Tiger Forces) unleashed a massive attack on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week, as they attempt to advance further into this region.

In a video released on Monday morning, the 25th Special Missions Forces can be seen striking the jihadist positions in southern Idlib.

