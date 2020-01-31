BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian military is quickly approaching the town of Khan Al-Assal after seizing several areas from the jihadist rebels in southwestern Aleppo.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Republican Guard and elements of the army are only a small distance away from the eastern outskirts of Khan Al-Assal.

For the Syrian military, retaking Khan Al-Assal is not only important militarily, but also due to the fact it was the site of one of the first massacres committed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in Aleppo.

Following the executions, the militants continued their offensive in southern Aleppo, where they eventually captured more ground near the provincial capital.

