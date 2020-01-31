BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian military is quickly approaching the town of Khan Al-Assal after seizing several areas from the jihadist rebels in southwestern Aleppo.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army captures strategic town in southern Aleppo
According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Republican Guard and elements of the army are only a small distance away from the eastern outskirts of Khan Al-Assal.
For the Syrian military, retaking Khan Al-Assal is not only important militarily, but also due to the fact it was the site of one of the first massacres committed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in Aleppo.
Following the executions, the militants continued their offensive in southern Aleppo, where they eventually captured more ground near the provincial capital.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.