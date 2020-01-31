Captured Syrian Army soldiers were forced to lay down, where they were summarily executed by FSA and Jabhat Al-Nusra fighters.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian military is quickly approaching the town of Khan Al-Assal after seizing several areas from the jihadist rebels in southwestern Aleppo.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Republican Guard and elements of the army are only a small distance away from the eastern outskirts of Khan Al-Assal.

For the Syrian military, retaking Khan Al-Assal is not only important militarily, but also due to the fact it was the site of one of the first massacres committed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in Aleppo.

Captured Syrian Army soldiers were forced to lay down, where they were summarily executed by FSA and Jabhat Al-Nusra fighters.

Following the executions, the militants continued their offensive in southern Aleppo, where they eventually captured more ground near the provincial capital.

Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
Khan al Assal is the place where in april 2013 these terror groups for the first time used sarin.

2020-01-31 22:45