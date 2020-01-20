BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian militants fighting on behalf of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya have violated the new ceasefire after attacking the Libyan National Army (LNA) inside Tripoli.
According to reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian militants attacked the Libyan National Army troops in the ‘Ayn Zara neighborhood of Tripoli, which is where the front-lines are currently located inside the city of Tripoli.
#GNA #Syrian militias have opened fire in a direct violation of the ceasefire, #LNA forces are responding with full force in Ain-Zara #Tripoli.
— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 20, 2020
The Syrian militants, which fought in different factions of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), have been fighting alongside the Government of National Accord for nearly a month now.
Bloomberg News broke a story last month that revealed Syrian militants were being offered by the Turkish government a monthly stipend to fight alongside the GNA in Libya.
Since then, several videos were released from Libya on social media, showing these militants participating in battles against the LNA.
