BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A Syrian militant was shot and killed by the Turkish military in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate recently.
Citing “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a fighter from Jaysh Al-Sharqiyah” was shot dead by the Turkish military in the town of Slouk.
The monitor said the “altercation took place between Turkish forces stationed at Sluk checkpoint and the fighter after the fighter refused to stop at the checkpoint. The verbal argument evolved to opening fire on the fighter leaving him dead.”
Following this incident, Jaysh Al-Sharqiyah reportedly attacked the Turkish military inside the town.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not commented on these alleged incidents; however, if true, this would mark the first time during the Syrian conflict that a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction has attacked the Turkish Armed Forces.
