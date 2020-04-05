BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Turkish regime has stopped paying salaries to the Syrian mercenaries in Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a recent report, citing a fighter currently in the war-torn North African nation.
“SOHR sources obtained an audio recording in which a Syrian fighter in Libya said that he regretted involving in the battle in Libya and he called upon everybody wanted to come to Libya not to do so, as the Turks did not pay the monthly salary (2,000 USD),” SOHR reported.
According to the fighter cited by the SOHR, “Turkey paid our salaries for only one month. It has not secured any thing for us. Even cigarettes, we hardly got them. We stay in a house but we can not get out of it, since cells of Haftar’s forces are deployed throughout the area.”
“All of us want to return to Syria. There are patches have already get prepared to leave Libya to Syria through Al-Sham Corps”, he added.
In late December 2019, the first batch of Syrian mercenaries were sent to Libya; they were filmed at the Tripoli front after a brief battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA).
While they were deployed to Libya to aid the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, the Syrian mercenaries have been unable to help turn the tide of the battle, as the LNA troops have since captured Sirte, advanced towards Misrata, and seized several areas around Tripoli.
