BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The death toll for the Syrian mercenary forces in the Karabakh region has recently witnessed a surge in the number of dead militants, as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces throw them into the battle for Shusha.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the death toll for the Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh has risen to 250 after fierce clashes with the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

The war monitor reported: “Syrian Observatory activists have monitored the arrival of a new batch of bodies of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in Syria, after being killed in Nagorno-Karabakh battles while fighting on the side of Azerbaijan against Armenia. The new batch comprised 12 bodies of Syrian fighters transported to areas under the control of Turkish forces and their proxy factions in northern Syria.”

They would point out: “On the other hand, SOHR activists have documented the death of at least ten mercenaries in the past few hours in the fierce battles in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of fatalities among the Turkish-backed factions since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines in late September to at least 250 dead, including 195 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remain in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Armenian forces have captured at least three Syrian fighters.”

The war monitor added that the total number of mercenaries in Karabakh has risen to 2,580, with 342 quitting this conflict.