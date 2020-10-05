BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Activists and media outlets reported that dozens of Syrian mercenaries were killed, whom Turkey was said to have sent to fight in support of the Azerbaijani forces in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the death toll among the mercenaries from the pro-Ankara factions rose to 72 people, due to their main participation with Azerbaijan in the battles in Karabakh.

The observatory also pointed out that the Turkish government intends to send a new batch of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan, as hundreds are expected to arrive in the next few hours and days.

Yesterday, the Syrian Observatory indicated that the Turkish security companies and Turkish intelligence continued to transfer and train large numbers of members of the pro-Turkish factions to fight in Azerbaijan, as the number of elements arriving there increased to about 1,200 fighters.

According to the monitor, the Syrian mercenaries were deceived about their deployment, as they were originally told they were going to protect oil fields near the Karabakh region.

For its part, Agence France-Presse quoted some Syrian militants who are ready and waiting for their turn to go to participate in the battles in exchange for a financial return equivalent to 80 times what they get in northwestern Syria, hoping to secure the sustenance of their families displaced by the war.

“I registered my name more than a week ago to go to Azerbaijan … for a salary of two $2,000 a month for a period of three months,” one of them told the agency.

France has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to fight alongside Azerbaijan in the ongoing armed conflict in the Karabakh region.

Russia had warned of the danger of transferring militants from countries in the Middle East to the conflict zone in Karabakh.

For their part, Turkey and Azerbaijan denied the presence of Syrian fighters in the conflict in Karabakh.