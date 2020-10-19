BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries have suffered heavy losses since they were transported to Azerbaijan to participate in the ongoing battles against the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the total number of Syrian mercenaries killed in Karabakh has reached 143 after three weeks of fighting.
“The death toll among the Turkish-backed factions has risen, since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines, to at least 143 dead, including 92 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remained in Azerbaijan,” the SOHR reported on Monday.
At the same time, the Sputnik News Agency reported that more than 1,000 Syrian mercenaries have been sent to the Karabakh region in the past week.
While it is difficult to confirm these numbers, locals in northwestern Syria have corroborated reports about several Turkish-backed fighters being recruited and transported to Azerbaijan to participate in the fight against the Armenian forces.
It should be noted that both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied these accusations and instead accused Armenia of using mercenaries from Lebanon and Syria to fight in the Karabakh region.
