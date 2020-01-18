BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Mercenaries from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) were filmed recently heading to Libya to assist the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

In the video shared on social media, several militants can be seen on this flight to Tripoli, with some filmed in their military fatigues while covering their faces.

Last month, a report from Bloomberg News revealed that Turkey was transferring several militants from Syria to Libya in order to assist the GNA in their fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Since then, at least 19 Syrian militants have been killed during the clashes with the Libyan National Army, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported earlier this week.

Turkey has publicly denied sending any Syrian militants to Libya, as has the so-called Syrian National Army.

Despite these claims, several videos of the SNA have surfaced on social media, along with photos of Syrian fighters killed in Libya.

Advertisements