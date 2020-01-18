BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Mercenaries from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) were filmed recently heading to Libya to assist the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
In the video shared on social media, several militants can be seen on this flight to Tripoli, with some filmed in their military fatigues while covering their faces.
Syrian mercenaries on the plane going to fight in Libya.#TwitterKurds #kobane #Rojava #SDF pic.twitter.com/YS7djuvU38
— Jamal Balî (@Jamal_Bali7) January 18, 2020
Last month, a report from Bloomberg News revealed that Turkey was transferring several militants from Syria to Libya in order to assist the GNA in their fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA).
Since then, at least 19 Syrian militants have been killed during the clashes with the Libyan National Army, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported earlier this week.
Turkey has publicly denied sending any Syrian militants to Libya, as has the so-called Syrian National Army.
Despite these claims, several videos of the SNA have surfaced on social media, along with photos of Syrian fighters killed in Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.