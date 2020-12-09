BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The head of the information and public relations department of the Armenian Investigation Committee, Rima Yaghanyan, said that the two Syrian terrorists arrested in Armenia are not subject to extradition or exchange because they are not prisoners of war.

Yaghayan said that the two Syrians were arrested while they are in the status of the accused, Armen Press reported.

The two Syrian citizens, Yusef Al-Abti Al-Hajji and Mihrab Muhammad Al-Shukhir, were arrested on charges related to international terrorism and a gross violation of the rules of international humanitarian law during the armed conflict.

Under the auspices of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, which entered into force on November 10, Yerevan and Baku agreed to exchange prisoners; however, Yaghayan stipulated that the agreement does not include mercenaries.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop at their current positions, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.