BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The multi-ethnic Self-Administration of North and East Syria organization has called on the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to accept their proposal for a new round of peace talks in order to end the current stalemate preventing a political solution in northeast Syria, Kurdistan 24 reported on Sunday.
According to a member of the Self-Administration of North and East Syria, the organization is not seeking to divide Syria, despite President Assad’s accusations during his interviews last week.
The co-chair of the Executive Council of the Administration, Abdul Hamid Al-Mehbash, reportedly told Kurdistan 24 that his organization had “no objective to divide Syria.”
“The statements and accusations made against us that claim we seek to divide Syria are untrue and unrealistic,” Mehbash added.
While there is an agreement between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) an Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria, Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Council (political wing of the SDF) have yet to reach a settlement to end their political divide.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.