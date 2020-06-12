BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian jihadist, Samer Al-Atrash, who was known as Abu Yaroub Al-Athari, was killed by an airstrike west of the Libyan city of Sirte.

According to reports, Al-Atrash was killed alongside several of his comrades while sthey were attempting to advance east towards the port-city of Sirte.

A report published by the “Africa Gate” said that accounts close to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra) mentioned al-Atrash, while some of his comrades published pictures showing him participating in battles south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during the past months.

A photo was published of Al-Atrash after he was killed by the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) airstrikes in the western countryside of Sirte this week.

Not much is known about Al-Atrash’s participation in the Libyan war, but before his death, he was fighting alongside the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

