BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian jihadist, Samer Al-Atrash, who was known as Abu Yaroub Al-Athari, was killed by an airstrike west of the Libyan city of Sirte.
According to reports, Al-Atrash was killed alongside several of his comrades while sthey were attempting to advance east towards the port-city of Sirte.
A report published by the “Africa Gate” said that accounts close to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra) mentioned al-Atrash, while some of his comrades published pictures showing him participating in battles south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during the past months.
A photo was published of Al-Atrash after he was killed by the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) airstrikes in the western countryside of Sirte this week.
Not much is known about Al-Atrash’s participation in the Libyan war, but before his death, he was fighting alongside the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.