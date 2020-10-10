BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A heavy battle broke out between rival jihadist groups on Saturday, when Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) clashed inside the Idlib Governorate.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Islamic State and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham clashed along the Idlib-Aleppo administrative border after HTS encircled a house with ISIS operatives inside.
The SOHR report said the two parties were involved in a fierce firefight that resulted in three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members being killed.
However, with nowhere to go and refusing the calls to surrender, the Islamic State terrorists decided to detonate their suicide vests in order to evade capture by the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters.
The jihadist clashes on Saturday were said to have taken place inside the Tal’ada area of northern Idlib.
Northern Idlib is also the same region where the late Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was hiding when he was killed in a U.S. military operation last year.
The Islamic State does not control any territory inside of Idlib or Aleppo, but they are believed to have several sleeper cells operating throughout these governorates.
