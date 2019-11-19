BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – At approximately 5:00 A.M. (Damascus Time), explosions were reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) near the Damascus International Airport.

However, approximately one hour ago, ground reporters in Damascus denied any attack took place near the airport, adding that the explosions took place closer to the border of the occupied Golan Heights.

The confirmed attacks took place along the border of the occupied Golan Heights, where both the Israeli and Syrian forces claimed to have intercepted each others rockets.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said their Iron Dome system intercepted four rockets fired from Syria, while the Syrian Army said they intercepted missiles fired from the occupied Golan Heights region near Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh).

Neither side reported casualties and it is still not clear what promoted this exchange this morning.

