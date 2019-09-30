Syrian Foreign minister, Walid al-Mouallem, met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The top diplomats discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, describing the bilateral relations as ‘stable and strategic’, and promising continuation of close contacts and consultations between the two countries’ officials.

Zarif also briefed on the recent meeting held with Russian and Turkey concerning the Syrian issue, stressing his country’s commitment to permanent coordination with the Syrian leadership, as well as full support for the Syrian government and people.

For s part, Syria’s al-Mouallem expressed deep appreciation for the constructive role undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria and the region, more specifically combating terrorism.

Al-Moualem underlined the importance of boosting the mutual ties in order to confront the US economic sanctions which target both Syrian and Iranian people.

