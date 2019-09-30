Syrian Foreign minister, Walid al-Mouallem, met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.
The top diplomats discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, describing the bilateral relations as ‘stable and strategic’, and promising continuation of close contacts and consultations between the two countries’ officials.
Zarif also briefed on the recent meeting held with Russian and Turkey concerning the Syrian issue, stressing his country’s commitment to permanent coordination with the Syrian leadership, as well as full support for the Syrian government and people.
For s part, Syria’s al-Mouallem expressed deep appreciation for the constructive role undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria and the region, more specifically combating terrorism.
Al-Moualem underlined the importance of boosting the mutual ties in order to confront the US economic sanctions which target both Syrian and Iranian people.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.