An undated handout photo distributed by Syrian News Agency (SANA) on July 9, 2012 shows a missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian and Iranian forces fired back at the enemy aircraft that attacked their troops in the Albukamal countryside last night, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian and Iranian forces attempted to engage the enemy warplane with anti-aircraft fire after it was spotted and bombing their troops in the northeastern countryside of Albukamal.

The source said this response from the Iranian and Syrian forces was the first time that they have engaged an enemy aircraft in eastern Syria.

This response by the Syrian and Iranian forces shows that they have increased their security measures in eastern Syria,

With the recent announcement from Iraq about reopening the Al-Qa’im crossing, the Syrian Armed Forces will have to increase their security measures in eastern Syria because this will be a major roadway linking both countries.

This new crossing point will no doubt be monitored closely by Israel, as Syria will be officially linked to Tehran via a roadway in Iraq for the first time in years.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish Army is ready to begin operation against Kurdish forces in 2 weeks: Erdogan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri EslamiOziGooner Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
OziGooner
Guest
OziGooner
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Message to Satanyahu…[email protected] off from Syria.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-29 00:30
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Seems Bavar 373 sux 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-29 02:12