BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian and Iranian forces posted near the Iraqi border crossing came under heavy attack last night when an unknown warplane bombed their positions.
According to local sources, the Syrian and Iranian forces that were positioned northeast of Albukamal city were the targets of an airstrike along the Iraqi border; this attack would lead to several casualties.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack; however, the Syrian military believes the strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.
A Syrian military source said the attack was carried out late last night and was likely done by an Israeli assault drone.
Previously, Israel was accused of carrying out two similar attacks in Albukamal; this includes the bombing of an Iraqi paramilitary compound inside the city.
The attack the Iraqi paramilitary compound resulted in the death of several military personnel and heavy damage to the site.
Israel has yet to comment or take responsibility for that attack, which occurred earlier this month.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.