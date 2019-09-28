BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian and Iranian forces posted near the Iraqi border crossing came under heavy attack last night when an unknown warplane bombed their positions.

According to local sources, the Syrian and Iranian forces that were positioned northeast of Albukamal city were the targets of an airstrike along the Iraqi border; this attack would lead to several casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack; however, the Syrian military believes the strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

A Syrian military source said the attack was carried out late last night and was likely done by an Israeli assault drone.

Previously, Israel was accused of carrying out two similar attacks in Albukamal; this includes the bombing of an Iraqi paramilitary compound inside the city.

The attack the Iraqi paramilitary compound resulted in the death of several military personnel and heavy damage to the site.

Israel has yet to comment or take responsibility for that attack, which occurred earlier this month.

Unconfirmed reports of airstrikes targeting Iranian forces in eastern Syria

Why Al Bukamal are not protected with Air defense system?..both Iraq and Syria have Pantsir system beside Iran also have AD!…

2019-09-28 16:41
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Because…
comment image
You know, land radars don’t see under 100m altitude at 40km…

2019-09-28 22:58
Serb
Guest
Serb
Israel are terrorists. These people they’re attacking have been destroying fanatical jihadists and are fighting jihadists to this day. Shame on Israel what a hellish nation.

2019-09-28 20:08
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
IRGC and Hezbollah are ALSO “fanatical jihadists” and “terrorists” with tremendous records in these range. Before 9-11, Hezbollah was the most lethal terrorist group on Earth. They are attacking Israel for decades, IF it is Israel, which is not proven = “the Syrian military believes the strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force” Well, every arms depot the Syrian military founds, SANA says it contains Israeli weapons, how funny, on all pictures and videos they’ve shown in 8 years, there were only 2 miserable smoke grenades and some medkits anyone can order online from time to time… Any… Read more »

2019-09-28 23:20