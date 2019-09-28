BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian and Iranian forces posted near the Iraqi border crossing came under heavy attack last night when an unknown warplane bombed their positions.

According to local sources, the Syrian and Iranian forces that were positioned northeast of Albukamal city were the targets of an airstrike along the Iraqi border; this attack would lead to several casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack; however, the Syrian military believes the strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

A Syrian military source said the attack was carried out late last night and was likely done by an Israeli assault drone.

Previously, Israel was accused of carrying out two similar attacks in Albukamal; this includes the bombing of an Iraqi paramilitary compound inside the city.

The attack the Iraqi paramilitary compound resulted in the death of several military personnel and heavy damage to the site.

Israel has yet to comment or take responsibility for that attack, which occurred earlier this month.

