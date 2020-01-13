BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Major-General Ali Mamlouk, head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, said during the Russian-Turkish-Syrian tripartite meeting that his government is determined to retake the Idlib Governorate.
During the meeting, the Syrian side, represented by Major-General Ali Mamlouk, called on the Turkish side, represented by Haqqan Fedan, head of the intelligence agency, to fully respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and for their immediate withdrawal from Syria.
“Turkey must fulfill its obligations under the Sochi Agreement, especially with regard to clearing the region of terrorists and heavy weapons and opening the Aleppo-Lattakia and Aleppo-Hama roads,” he said.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), “Major-General Mamlouk affirmed that the Syrian state is determined to pursue its war against terrorism, liberate every region of Idlib and return the state authority to it in a manner that guarantees security and safety for the Syrian citizens who are used by terrorist organizations as human shields in that region.”
The Syrian Arab Army recently paused their offensive in southeastern Idlib and opened three humanitarian corridors so that civilians can be evacuated to safety.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.