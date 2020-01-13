BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Major-General Ali Mamlouk, head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, said during the Russian-Turkish-Syrian tripartite meeting that his government is determined to retake the Idlib Governorate.

During the meeting, the Syrian side, represented by Major-General Ali Mamlouk, called on the Turkish side, represented by Haqqan Fedan, head of the intelligence agency, to fully respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and for their immediate withdrawal from Syria.

“Turkey must fulfill its obligations under the Sochi Agreement, especially with regard to clearing the region of terrorists and heavy weapons and opening the Aleppo-Lattakia and Aleppo-Hama roads,” he said.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), “Major-General Mamlouk affirmed that the Syrian state is determined to pursue its war against terrorism, liberate every region of Idlib and return the state authority to it in a manner that guarantees security and safety for the Syrian citizens who are used by terrorist organizations as human shields in that region.”

The Syrian Arab Army recently paused their offensive in southeastern Idlib and opened three humanitarian corridors so that civilians can be evacuated to safety.

Advertisements