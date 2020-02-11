BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Syrian government will “pay a heavy price” for its attack on Turkish soldiers in Idlib.
On the attack against the Turkish soldiers, Erdogan said, “We have responded to the Syrian side with the utmost degree.”
“We did the same in Idlib, and we will not be satisfied with that, we will continue to respond,” he continued.
“I will announce tomorrow (Wednesday) the steps we will take (regarding Idlib),” Turkish President Erdogan added.
Turkey claimed on Monday that their armed forces destroyed “101 Syrian regime targets” in the Idlib Governorate after several of their soldiers were killed in an attack by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Taftanaz Airbase.
A source from the Syrian Army later denied any losses or any destruction to their sites in Idlib, despite Erdogan’s claims.
