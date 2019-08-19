The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Turkish armoured vehicles were heading for the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun in the province of Idlib, where government forces were fighting terrorists, according to the state channel Syria TV.

“Turkish armoured vehicles with munitions have violated the Syrian border and have entered the city of Saraqib, they are moving in the direction of Khan Sheikhoun…”, Syria TV quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Ankara has yet to comment on the reports.

Syrian armed forces entered the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Sunday, amid heavy fighting with al-Nusra Front* terrorists and their allies, targeting their positions and inflicting heavy losses on militants, the SANA news agency reported.

After two days of negotiations on Syria in the Kazakh captal of Nur-Sultan, a conditional ceasefire came into force on 2 August in Idlib.

The Syrian Armed Forces said they would stop fighting provided Turkey fulfills its obligations under the Russian-Turkish agreement reached in September 2018 in Sochi, namely the withdrawal of militants’ heavy and medium weapons 20 kilometres away from the lines of Idlib’s de-escalation zone.

Three days later, the army resumed the military operation against terrorist groups in Idlib due to their failure to respect the ceasefire and the Sochi memorandum of 2018.

 

Source: Sputnik

I do not understand why the Syrian army has stopped bombing Lataminah and Karf Zayta, no gap can be left, if not Turkey comes and occupies.

if khan sheikun falls, kafr zayta, lataminah and morek fall

