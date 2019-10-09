BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday that strongly condemned the upcoming Turkish invasion of northern Syria.
In the statement, Damascus accused Ankara of violating international law by illegally entering Syria without the permission of the government.
“Syria strongly condemns irresponsible statements and aggressive intentions of the Turkish regime and its amassing of the army at the Syrian border, which is a disgraceful breach of international law and UN resolutions that respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, Ankara is manifesting its expansionist appetites which cannot be justified by any reasoning.
“Turkey’s statements on the safety of the borders are disproved by the fact that they are in violation of the Adana agreements – if Turkey had adhered to the agreements then it could have ensured the safety of its borders” the statement added.
Turkey and Syria currently have no diplomatic relations, but the former has said that they will inform the Syrian government about their operations in the northeastern part of their country.
Furthermore, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in a Washington Post opinion article on Wednesday that his country’s armed forces are prepared to launch this operation in the coming hours, despite disapproval from several countries, including France.
This is the first Turkish military operation of the year and the third major offensive launched by Ankara since 2016.
