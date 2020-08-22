BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian government rushed several tanks of drinking water for the people of Al-Hasakah on Friday, where some neighborhoods have been without water for up to 20 days.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian government had installed several tanks to alleviate the suffering of the people of northeast Syria “as a result of the Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries continuing to commit the crime of cutting water to more than a million civilians in Al-Hasakah for the ninth consecutive day.”
The Turkish-backed factions had stopped pumping water from the Alouk station near the city of Ras al-Ain, which is currently under its control.
They have cutoff the water supply to Al-Hasakah since August 13th, while several areas in the city were suffering days before that from a water crisis due to poor pumping.
The situation has become incredibly difficult for the people of Al-Hasakah, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the scorching heat, has created a humanitarian emergency in this region of Syria.
The Turkish-backed militants have now cutoff the water supply to the people of Al-Hasakah on two occasions in the last two months; this has prompted the Syrian military to send reinforcements to the region in preparation for a potential operation if this continues to happen.
