BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – In an interview on Thursday, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said that Syria will not hold talks with the Kurdish forces in northern Syria because they “betrayed their country.”

“The armed factions betrayed their country and committed crimes against it. We will not accept dialogue with those who became hostages of foreign forces. There will not be any foothold for agents of Washington on Syrian soil,” Mikdad said.

The Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council have held talks in the past; however, both sides have often left these meetings without any agreements in place.

Mikdad also condemned the latest Turkish incursion in northern Syria, as he called the operation a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Turkey began their long-awaited military operation on Wednesday following the withdrawal of the U.S. Armed Forces from the Syrian border.

Since launching their offensive, the Turkish military has managed to capture several areas, including a number of towns near Ras Al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

 

Peter Wallace
Peter Wallace
Oh dear , looks like the Kurds have cooked their goose. Fair enough , they have had prior opportunities to reconciliate but have chosen to give Assad the finger believing the US had their backs. Looks like a time will come when Assad will say we want out oil fields back so either hand them over or we will take them..What Turkey and the US have agreed too with this may not be known for sometimes. As with all wars , the truth is most elusive .

2019-10-11 02:00
Nestor Arapa
Parece que el gobierno Sirio también quiere venganza contra los Kurdos, eso está mal, lejos de captar mas adhesiones está creando enemigos y con esta acción de no defender, esta dando razón a los patrocinadores de terrorismo.

2019-10-11 02:02
jojo
jojo
It is not wrong. The Kurds betrayed the country that gave them a home, that is called treason. Treason is a capital crime with death penalty. The Kurds sold their soul to the devil and payment is due ;}

2019-10-11 06:30
J. Jesus Ramirez
J. Jesus Ramirez
It is not wrong! The Kurds turned their back on the country that gave them a home, That is called treason, treason is a capital crime with death penalty, They sold their souls to the devil and now payment is due ;}

2019-10-11 06:34
USR
USR
I’m starting to believe Kurds have been cursed. Cursed to make the wrong choices…

2019-10-11 04:35
Gryz
Gryz
That’s right ! keep on clinging on endless feuds, while the common enemy eats away both of your lands. This guy should watch Game of Thrones until at least the end of its fifth season, as they could take a couple very simple good lessons from the show, seriously… yes I’m down to that now.

2019-10-11 01:04
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
It’s SAA who betrayed the Kurds by not evacuating them before withdrawing.
And this idiot should know that once the Turks are installed, they don’t give back the land, you need to boot them!

2019-10-11 01:24
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Since Russia didn’t condemned the invasion, I don’t see SAA booting them alone => No other choice than providing air support to Kurds!

2019-10-11 01:25
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Assad regime is really DÜMB!

2019-10-11 01:26
Unknown
Unknown
Actually Assad regime offered to work with SDF. SDF said no not just once, but too many times. Therefore, SDF is really dumb.

2019-10-11 07:25
Human
Human
Right. Russians and US are ugly BETRAYERS, but Assad seems to prefer n UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS WHICH calls him a murderer. NO MORE GENOCIDALS, NO MORE PROBLEMS IN MIDFLE EAST!

2019-10-11 07:23
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Turkey barcode starts by 868 or 869. Boycott Turkish goods!

2019-10-11 01:26
J. Jesus Ramirez
J. Jesus Ramirez
Boycot ISISrael

2019-10-11 06:31
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Yeah,BDS for the win.

2019-10-11 10:09