BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – In an interview on Thursday, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said that Syria will not hold talks with the Kurdish forces in northern Syria because they “betrayed their country.”
“The armed factions betrayed their country and committed crimes against it. We will not accept dialogue with those who became hostages of foreign forces. There will not be any foothold for agents of Washington on Syrian soil,” Mikdad said.
The Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council have held talks in the past; however, both sides have often left these meetings without any agreements in place.
Mikdad also condemned the latest Turkish incursion in northern Syria, as he called the operation a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Turkey began their long-awaited military operation on Wednesday following the withdrawal of the U.S. Armed Forces from the Syrian border.
Since launching their offensive, the Turkish military has managed to capture several areas, including a number of towns near Ras Al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.
