BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced on Thursday that they have categorically rejected the recent U.S.-Turkish safe zone agreement that is to be implemented in northern Syria.
According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s statement, the new safe zone constitutes a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Thursday that “Syria expresses categorical rejection of the agreement announced by the US and Turkish occupations on establishing the so-called (safe zone) which constitutes a blatant aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and a flagrant violation of the principles of the international law and the UN Charter.”
“This agreement has very clearly exposed the US-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria which serves the interest of the Israeli occupation entity and the Turkish expansionist ambitions and it unequivocally exposed the misleading and evasiveness which govern the policies of the Turkish regime,” the SANA source continued. .
“Syria calls on the Arab people to be aware of the dangers of the expansionist ambitions of the Turkish regime which is spreading the killing and chaos in different parts of the Arab world from Syria to Libya and the Sudan and it will not stop till it will satisfy its illusions on reviving the Ottoman Sultanate,” they added.
