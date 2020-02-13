BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday that called for the recognition and condemnation of the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Syriacs that took place in the early part of the 20th Century.

“The Syrian Parliament adopts a resolution condemning and recognizing the crime of genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th Century,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

In the officially statement, however, the genocide of Assyrians and Syriacs was also mentioned in the text.

The Syrian government previously announced their recognition of the Armenian Genocide a few years ago when a delegation from Yerevan visited Damascus.

However, this latest move comes from the Syrian Parliament, which issued a statement along with the resolution.

In the past, Syria allowed the recognition of the genocide inside the country, but the government did not officially recognize it due to ties with Ankara.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New video shows Syrian mercenaries inside Tripoli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
George King
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is not a good omen for the Kurds who played a significant role in the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Syriacs including Christians among them for the promise of their own country by the Turks. We know how that went, don’t we…..

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-13 16:22