BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday that called for the recognition and condemnation of the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Syriacs that took place in the early part of the 20th Century.

“The Syrian Parliament adopts a resolution condemning and recognizing the crime of genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th Century,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

In the officially statement, however, the genocide of Assyrians and Syriacs was also mentioned in the text.

The Syrian government previously announced their recognition of the Armenian Genocide a few years ago when a delegation from Yerevan visited Damascus.

However, this latest move comes from the Syrian Parliament, which issued a statement along with the resolution.

In the past, Syria allowed the recognition of the genocide inside the country, but the government did not officially recognize it due to ties with Ankara.

