BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian government has officially denied claims that the Turkish Army and their militant allies have captured any new ground inside of Syria.
According to the Syrian government, all claims of the Turkish Army capturing territory east of Tal Abyad are false.
They would add that the Turkish military has only launched air and artillery strikes on northern Syria, further denying any claims of a ground advance.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Turkish Armed Forces launched their long-awaited offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) east of the Euphrates.
Since beginning this offensive, the Turkish Armed Forces have killed at least eight people in northern Syria, including five civilians.
In addition to the death toll, thousands have already been displaced as a result of the increased shelling and airstrikes.
Among the targets of the Turkish Armed Forces was the large city of Al-Qamishli, which currently has a presence of troops from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces.
