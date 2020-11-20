BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a stern warning to the Syrian government against the backdrop of the attack carried out on Wednesday morning.

Gantz said in a recorded statement published on his official account on hi official Twitter account that the recent Israeli raids hit military targets of the Iranian “Quds Force” and the Syrian Arab Army, claiming to respond to the planting of explosive devices in the occupied Golan.

He continued, “I repeat to our enemies: Israel will not bear the infringement of its sovereignty in any sector, nor will it allow a dangerous position on any front. The Syrian regime bears responsibility for everything that happens in its territory and on its own.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack against the Syrian Arab Army on Wednesday, as they fired several missiles toward the Arab Republic’s capital.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army confirmed that the military suffered a number of casualties as a result of the attack, including three dead.