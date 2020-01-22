BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian government and political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) may meet in the coming days to resume their peace talks and find a solution that leads to a political settlement, Al-Watan reported on Wednesday.

Citing a Kurdish politician, Al-Watan reported that fears of ethnic cleansing at the hands of the Turkish forces is at the forefront of the talks.

The past few talks between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) have ended with no agreements made, despite the fact both sides agree that there needs a political settlement.

One of the core issues discussed is the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which both sides have different views on. The Syrian government wants the SDF to be dissolved and incorporated in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), while the SDC has made a push to have their forces become border guards.

Another major issue has to do with governing the SDF-held areas, which, again, has been unresolved due to differences. The Syrian government wants full authority over the SDF-held areas, while the SDC prefers seeks a more decentralized style of governance.

Since the Turkish military and their allied militants began Operation Peace Spring in October, the Syrian Democratic Forces have entered into an alliance with the Syrian Arab Army to prevent the Ankara-backed forces from seizing more territories in northeastern Syria.

Advertisements