BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Minister, Walid al-Muallem, accused Israel, the United States, and Turkey of working to help terrorists inside Syria.

Muallem said during his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that “the Israeli enemy launched a missile attack yesterday targeting Damascus and its surroundings.”

The Syrian Foreign Minister heavily criticized the attack, saying that Israel was seeking to help terrorist organizations regroup inside Syria.

Muallem would then turn his attention to the United States, as he accused them of bombing the three oil and gas facilities in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate last week.

“The United States has sent drones to bomb oil installations in Homs, and in the winter we need oil,” Muallem said.

He would then conclude his statement by accusing Turkey of working with the United States to steal Syria’s oil.

“Syria is subject to continuous Turkish aggression in northern Syria and is subjected to organized theft of its oil by the United States of America. This theft and the Turkish aggression are used as a strong weapon,” he added.

