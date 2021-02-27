BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Oil announced that one of the country’s gas pipelines had been attacked in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, without specifying the nature of the attack.

The ministry said that the Al-Jibsah Al-Rayyan gas pipeline was attacked in the Abu Khashab area in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to local reports, the gas pipeline was targeted by a hostile force, believed to be loyal to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

The Islamic State has conducted several attacks on Syria’s oil and gas fields over the last few years, with the primary target being the pipeline between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.

The ministry announced earlier today that it had controlled the gas rush that previously occurred in Bir Al-Sharifa in the central region.

