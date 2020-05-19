BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Syrian security forces seized a large quantity of weapons on Tuesday that were left behind by the militant forces in southern Syria.
According to a field report from Daraa Governorate, the Syrian security forces discovered an abandoned warehouse filled with U.S. and Israeli-made missiles and rockets that were once under the control of the militant forces.
The report said the Syrian security forces not only found U.S.-made TOW missiles, but also Israeli-made rockets and a large quantity of ammunition for various machine guns, including anti-aircraft guns.
It appears these weapons had been abandoned by the militant forces who left the Daraa Governorate in 2018 for northern Syria.
Since the Summer 2018 agreement between the Syrian Arab Army and militant forces, all formerly FSA-held areas in Daraa and Al-Quneitra have been transferred to the security forces.
However, despite surrendering these areas to the government, militant sleeper cells continue to wreak havoc against the Syrian security forces in several parts of southern Syria, including the Daraa Governorate.
Most recently, the Syrian Army has sent a large number of reinforcements to the town of Tafas, as they prepare to launch a big assault on the remaining militant sleeper cells there.
