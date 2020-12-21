BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) officially taken control of an observation post that belonged to the Turkish Armed Forces in the Idlib countryside.

According to the National Defense Forces (NDF), their troops and Syrian Arab Army took over the Sarman observation post, which was used by the Turkish Armed Forces since the start of 2020.

The National Defense Forces released photos from the observation post after their troops moved into the area and established full control over the area.

The arrival of the NDF and SAA at the observation post came just days after the Turkish military removed its fortifications at the base and withdrew its forces from the area.

Since October 2020, the Turkish Armed Forces have withdrawn from at least a half dozen observation posts that were besieged by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces in northwestern Syria.

Despite previously rejecting the Syrian government’s demands about withdrawing from these besieged posts, the Turkish military reportedly made the decision to leave these bases after talks with their Russian counterparts.

