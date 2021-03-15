BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian intelligence forces reportedly thwarted a potential terrorist attack in the Damascus countryside on Monday after learning of the operation from locals.

According to the local media, the Syrian intelligence forces arrested three suspects and killed three others during an operation to thwart these potential terrorist attacks in Damascus.

The local reports said the Syrian intelligence forces also seized explosive belts that were in the possession of the suspects in Damascus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syrian intelligence forces reportedly learned of this terrorist operation from the locals in the towns of Kanaker and Zakiyah, which are located in the Damascus countryside.

No further details have been released.

It is not clear what organization the suspects are part of; however, Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) sleeper cells have been operating in southwest Damascus, Al-Quneitra and Daraa for nearly three years.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























