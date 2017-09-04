BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has initiated a massive assault on the defenses of heavily-entrenched Islamist militants in east Damascus today, advancing against them from three directions.

The advance was launched by troops two seasoned Syrian Army formations, the Republican Guard and 4th Mechanized Division, and resulted in intense clashes erupting across the east Damascus districts of Jobar and Ayn Tarma.

According to reports, the Syrian soldiers have so far manged to secure a major advance around the Hanbalah tunnel area, forcing Islamist militants from their positions through sheer weight of numbers and firepower.

The aforementioned heavy clashes are still on going, as is the current Syrian Army operation, and whether or not additional gains are made by pro-government forces today is yet to be seen.

1 Comment on "Syrian forces advance from 3 directions in east Damascus"

Floriangeyer
God Speed to the SAA.

04/09/2017 18:50
