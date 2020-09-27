BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem declared that the continued illegal presence of American and Turkish forces on Syrian lands is an “occupation”, indicating that Damascus will spare no effort to end this occupation by means guaranteed by international law.

In his speech to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Muallem said:

“The continued illegal presence of American and Turkish forces on Syrian lands is an occupation with all its legal dimensions, and that Syria will spare no effort to end this occupation with the means guaranteed by international law.”

According to Muallem, the measures taken by these forces, either directly or through their tools from terrorists or separatist militias, or through any artificial illegal entities, are all null and void and have no legal effect and constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

Lastly, the Foreign Minister accused the Turkish regime of imposing itself forcefully as one of the main sponsors of terrorism in Syria, and of using collective punishment against civilians, and this is a war crime.

