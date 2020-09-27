BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem declared that the continued illegal presence of American and Turkish forces on Syrian lands is an “occupation”, indicating that Damascus will spare no effort to end this occupation by means guaranteed by international law.
In his speech to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Muallem said:
“The continued illegal presence of American and Turkish forces on Syrian lands is an occupation with all its legal dimensions, and that Syria will spare no effort to end this occupation with the means guaranteed by international law.”
According to Muallem, the measures taken by these forces, either directly or through their tools from terrorists or separatist militias, or through any artificial illegal entities, are all null and void and have no legal effect and constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.
Lastly, the Foreign Minister accused the Turkish regime of imposing itself forcefully as one of the main sponsors of terrorism in Syria, and of using collective punishment against civilians, and this is a war crime.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.