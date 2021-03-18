BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, revealed the the main enemy of his country to the Iranian media.

“The main enemy is the Zionist entity, which incited Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and annex the Golan Heights to this entity,” he said, as reported by Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The IRNA report said that Faisal Al-Miqdad’s statements came during the hypothetical “Tehran Dialogue Complex” meeting on Wednesday.

Al-Miqdad emphasized that the proliferation of foreign naval fleets in the Gulf region and the Mediterranean and interference in the affairs of independent states are among the destabilizing factors in the region.

He slammed the previous U.S. administration’s withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, while condemning the increased sanctions imposed on his country.

The Syrian Foreign Minister claimed that the U.S. is holding many Syrian women and children hostage in the northern camps, explaining that there has been no change in Washington’s policies, following the advent of the new government.

Al-Miqdad said he expects the United States to return to international institutions, rules and laws, and to abandon its interventionist policies.

Sources: IRNA, Sputnik

