BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – During Saturday’s U.N. session, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the audience that all unwelcome foreign forces must leave Syria immediately.
“All foreign forces not invited by the legitimate government must withdraw under no preconditions,” Muallem said.
The Syrian Foreign Minister then turned his attention to the U.S. Coalition, who he criticized for several minutes.
“The coalition destroyed the Syrian city of Raqqa completely; it destroyed infrastructure and public services in the areas it targeted; it committed massacres against civilians, including children and women, which amount to war crimes under international law. The coalition has also provided direct military support to terrorists, on multiple occasions, as they fought against the Syrian army,” he continued.
“It should have been more aptly named ‘The Coalition to Support Terrorists and War Crimes’,” he declared holding up Russia, as an example of legitimate international cooperation.
Muallem would then turn his attention to Turkey, who he said has trained and armed militants since the start of the conflict.
“Since day one of the war on Syria, the Turkish regime has trained and armed terrorists, turning Turkey into a hub and a corridor for terrorists on their way to Syria,” he said.
Muallem would conclude his speech by accusing the West of attempting to disrupt the return of refugees to Syria.
233 1
- 234Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.