BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – During Saturday’s U.N. session, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the audience that all unwelcome foreign forces must leave Syria immediately.

“All foreign forces not invited by the legitimate government must withdraw under no preconditions,” Muallem said.

The Syrian Foreign Minister then turned his attention to the U.S. Coalition, who he criticized for several minutes.

“The coalition destroyed the Syrian city of Raqqa completely; it destroyed infrastructure and public services in the areas it targeted; it committed massacres against civilians, including children and women, which amount to war crimes under international law. The coalition has also provided direct military support to terrorists, on multiple occasions, as they fought against the Syrian army,” he continued.

“It should have been more aptly named ‘The Coalition to Support Terrorists and War Crimes’,” he declared holding up Russia, as an example of legitimate international cooperation.

Muallem would then turn his attention to Turkey, who he said has trained and armed militants since the start of the conflict.

“Since day one of the war on Syria, the Turkish regime has trained and armed terrorists, turning Turkey into a hub and a corridor for terrorists on their way to Syria,” he said.

Muallem would conclude his speech by accusing the West of attempting to disrupt the return of refugees to Syria.

