Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem met for talks in Moscow on Monday.
During the meeting between the two foreign ministers, Muallem accused the United States of carrying out the attack on three oil and gas sites in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
According to him, the attack occurred four days ago. “All of this is happening in winter, when we really need both oil and gas,” he added.
Muallem also stressed that at the same time the United States is stealing from the people of the Syrian Arab Republic “subsoil and oil wealth”.
For his part, Lavrov stated countries should decide how they can most effectively cooperate for sustainable progress on the issue of “restoring the sovereignty of the territorial integrity” of the Syrian Arab Republic to reach “a logical conclusion”.
The sides exchanged views on current global and regional issues, focusing on the situation in Syria, including the activities of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, as well as the country’s reconstruction efforts and post-war efforts to facilitate the return of refugees.
Muallem is scheduled to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission’s meeting in Moscow on December 23-24.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.