BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government has been able to evade potential Israeli airstrikes on their cargo from Iran by flying to the Hmeimim Airbase in the country’s western region.

According to air traffic reports, the Syrian government cargo jets have conducted at least three flights from Tehran to the Russian military’s Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate in the past week.

The cargo inside of these planes are unknown; however, in the past, the Israeli Armed Forces have kept a close eye on these flights and even attacked the shipments.

While the Syrian government does not comment on these flights, it is believed that they are using the Hmeimim Airbase to ensure the safety of their cargo.

Last week, the Syrian government began conducting these flights from Tehran to the Hmeimim Airbase, marking one of the first times since the Russian military took over the installation that this has happened.

