BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government has been able to evade potential Israeli airstrikes on their cargo from Iran by flying to the Hmeimim Airbase in the country’s western region.
According to air traffic reports, the Syrian government cargo jets have conducted at least three flights from Tehran to the Russian military’s Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate in the past week.
The cargo inside of these planes are unknown; however, in the past, the Israeli Armed Forces have kept a close eye on these flights and even attacked the shipments.
While the Syrian government does not comment on these flights, it is believed that they are using the Hmeimim Airbase to ensure the safety of their cargo.
Last week, the Syrian government began conducting these flights from Tehran to the Hmeimim Airbase, marking one of the first times since the Russian military took over the installation that this has happened.
4
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.