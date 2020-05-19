BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Finance has made a precautionary seizure of movable and immovable property belonging to businessman Rami Makhlouf, along with the assets of his wife and children.
According to the decision signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance, the decision number 1236 comes as a guarantee for the payment of the sums requested by the Ministry of Communications.
The authority had asked the cell phone giant in Syria for 233.8 billion pounds, and while MTN agreed to pay, SyriaTel refused, and its board chairman (Rami Makhlouf, cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad) began a series of videos and blogs in a dispute with the authorities.
On Monday, the Ministry of Communications and Rami Makhlouf traded words on Facebook, with reports of SyriaTel officers leaving the company to avoid prosecution.
Makhlouf has requested that the money he pays to the Syrian Ministry of Communications go to the poor; however, the latter claims he owes money for his company’s license.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.