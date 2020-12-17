BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The permanent representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations said in his final address that Western governments have interfered with the council in dealing with Syria, as he criticized his German counterpart for his attack on his country.

Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari said in his final address at the Security Council that Western governments had interfered with the council by trying to repeat catastrophic scenarios for it.

He referred to the occupation of Syrian lands by the United States, Turkey and Israel, accusing those parties of supporting terrorism and committing crimes against the Syrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Germany had announced the intention of seven European countries to demand that those responsible for the chemical attacks in Syria be identified.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Jaafari previously attacked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Western countries and the United Nations Secretariat, accusing them of selectivity, bias, and concealment of the activities of terrorist groups and assisting countries that have been creating pretexts to launch invasions and destroy countries in doing so.

The OPCW has accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons during the ten-year-long conflict, an allegation that has been denied by Damascus.

Source: Al-Mayadeen